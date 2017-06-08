China supports Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) security bloc, and the subject will be discussed at the group's annual summit which starts on Thursday in the Kazakh capital Astana.

The SCO refused to initiate Iran's accession last year despite a request from Russia which backs Tehran's bid, indicating possible divisions on the issue between Beijing and Moscow, the co-leaders of the SCO.

Iran has long knocked at the SCO's door. Russia argues that with Western sanctions against Tehran lifted, it could finally become a member of the bloc which also includes four ex-Soviet Central Asian republics.

Assistant Chinese Foreign Minister Li Huilai said Iran is an observer at the SCO and has for a long time "proactively participated" in its activities and made positive contributions to the SCO's development.

"China highly appraises this. China welcomes and supports Iran's wish to become a formal member of the SCO," he told reporters, ahead of the Astana summit which President Xi Jinping will attend.

"I think that at this meeting all sides will continue to conscientiously study the issue of Iran becoming a member on the basis of the SCO's relevant rules and consensus through consultations."