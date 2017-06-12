December 2013 echoed with the wailing of women, as they mourned the killing of 15 year old Wajih al-Ramahi by Israeli forces in Jalazon refugee camp. His young face, lifeless and underground, was printed on posters as young children decorated the narrow alleyways with them.

Wajih's family weeped while some of the younger women sat wide-eyed, retreating into the distant world of their imaginations. As women gathered to give condolences to the family, one elderly woman whimpered "why don't [the Israelis] just kill us all."

Her old body shrivelled underneath a black dress, she threw her palms onto her knees, "let them just gather us and kill us all. This slow death is unbearable, it's unmerciful."

This is a common story as Israeli forces and settlers killed 38 Palestinians in 2013 alone, including the two year old Hala Sbeikha from Gaza. Since 1948, thousands of other Palestinians were killed by Israel, the remnants of the mass graves are still being discovered decades later.

This year marks 69 years since Israel officially colonised this land, and fifty years of occupying the West Bank, Gaza, Jerusalem and the Syrian Golan Heights—but the story is the same every year. The difference is that the land annexation, arrests, and discriminatory laws keep increasing. We tirelessly – and hopelessly – arm ourselves with these facts in an attempt to divulge the harrowing reality of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, and the mutilation of the consciousness of coming generations.

"Kill us all" is exactly what Israel has been doing. Slowly and gradually it is eradicating an entire population and replacing it with another, all under the myth of "a land without a people, for a people without a land."

The war of 1967 was another step in the Israeli endeavour to build Eretz Israel (from the Nile to the Euphrates).

The "Naksa",meaning setback, in 1967 and the years to follow did not only give Israel an opportunity to pursue its dream of greater Israel, but also catalysed the Palestinian national movement.

Since 1967, more than 20% of the indigenous Palestinian population has been detained by Israel. In that same time period, thousands more have been killed, settlements increased, an apartheid wall built, natural resources stolen, and an elaborate labyrinthine system of restrictions on movement and expression have been enforced.

The older generation witnessed this increase of violations and incessantly tried to confront it in the first intifada, the second, and in between â there was never rest. There was always some form of mobilisation. This confrontation, we learn from an early age, is the sine qua non of survival under an oppressive power. It is this constant necessity to fight, especially after a huge defeat in 1967, that resulted in the grave fatigue of an entire population.

It is understandable that after 1967 the older generation aimed to push for a two state solution. What little they had, they wanted to preserve, water, and allow to bloom. But even the most resilient of flowers cannot flourish in a dark box. The diplomatic compromise was a reflection of optimism soaked in defeatism, especially after the complete takeover of the West Bank and Gaza â it comes from the fear of returning to the traumatic days where tanks and soldiers were at every corner.

Today's generation, in contrast to the older generation, was born into a fully mutilated Palestine. One that is broken into small bantustans, and an ID system that divides us into small categories; the Jerusalemite, Palestinian with Israeli citizenship, West Banker, Gazan, and refugees in exile carrying a kaleidoscope of nationalities, or none at all as is the case for refugees in Lebanon.

For us, the image of the occupation is no longer the army that is raiding homes and killing Palestinians in mass graves, as it once was. It is an image of theft, not of land but of the aspirations of Palestinians as it horrifyingly capitalises on the fear and grief of Jewish history.