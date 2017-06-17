The west African nation of Senegal produces about 2 million tonnes of waste annually.

But a new scheme launched at a school just 40 kilometres outside of the capital Dakar may have a different outcome.

The scheme sees tyres first filled with non-biodegradable waste, like plastic bottles or bags. Then dirt and sand are added to help make the base stronger before they're wrapped with a mesh wire and covered in cement.

These are then turned into benches.