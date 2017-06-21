The Philippines is a predominantly Christian country, but it is also an ethnically, culturally and religiously diverse country. The southern part of the Philippines: Mindanao island, Palawan island, and the Sulu archipelago is home to many Muslims.

Dispute and conflict, often armed, has been a feature in this part of the Philippines for more than 40 years. Several groups of separatists, sect-based militias, communists and criminals have been or are active in the area.

Even though some of the groups have signed peace deals with the government, others, including breakaway elements are still fighting. Some of the groups have pledged allegiance to Daesh.

Here is a brief history of some of the better known and more active groups:

Abu Sayyaf

Regarded as a terrorist group by most Western world powers, Abu Sayyaf pledged allegiance to Daesh in July 2014.

Isnilon Tontoni Hapilon, one of its prominent leaders, has been recognised as the leader of all Daesh-inspired groups in the Philippines.

Founded in 1991, Abu Sayyaf is the smallest and the most radicalised separatist group seeking to establish a sovereign state in the southern part of the Philippines.

The group has its roots in separatism but its activities are mostly banditry and piracy. It has invested the profits of its business in modern weapons and fast boats.

Its founder Abdurajak Abubakar Janjalani took the nom de guerre Abu Sayyaf, "Father of Swordsmen". He fought in the Afghan-Soviet war along with Osama bin Laden in 1980 when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan. Police in the Philippines killed Janjalani in 1998.

Initially, the group received its funding and training from Al Qaeda. However, after the September 11, 2001 attacks (9/11) on the United States, the US ramped up counter-terrorism support for the Philippines. External funding of Abu Sayyaf was largely cut off, and now the group heavily relies on piracy, kidnappings for ransom, and extortion.​

The group has been involved in a string of attacks mainly targeting Westerners and local Catholics.

In 1991, they bombed a Christian missionary ship, killing two foreign missionaries and injuring 40 others.

In 2004, they bombed a crowded ferry in Manila killing more than 100 people. Authorities say the SuperFerry 14 was attacked after its owners, WG&A;, denied the group a $1 million ransom demand a year earlier.

Abu Sayyaf beheaded Canadians John Ridsdel and Robert Hall in 2016. Elderly German Jurgen Kantner suffered the same fate in February 2017 when a $600,000 ransom demand was not paid.

Maute group

The Maute group, named after its leaders – brothers Omarkhayam Romato Maute and Abdullah Maute – is predominantly in the news at present because of its ongoing siege of Marawi City on Mindanao island.

At the heart of the Maute group is the brothers' mother, Farhana Maute, who ran a furniture and used-car businesses, helping finance her sons' militant activities. She reportedly drove recruitment and radicalisation of local youths.

Earlier this month, she was taken into custody after she was stopped trying to ferry weapons into Marawi, a Muslim-majority city and the largest in Lanao del Sur province on Mindanao island in the southern Philippines.

In the early 2000s, Omarkhayam and Abdullah Maute studied in Egypt and Jordan, respectively, where they became fluent in Arabic.

Omarkhayam went to Al Azhar University in Cairo and in 2011 he settled back in Mindanao.

On May 23, the two brothers led a band of militants who overran Marawi City after the government tried to arrest Isnilon Hapilon of Abu Sayyaf.

In June, Hapilon was seen in a video showing militants – including the Maute brothers – plotting to seal Marawi City off as a separate enclave.

The Maute group declared allegiance to Daesh in 2014.

Daesh on its Amaq news agency claimed responsibility for the attack and occupation of Marawi City.

Moro Islamic Liberation Front

One of the largest rebel groups, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) was founded in 1978 by Selamat Hashim, who died in July 2013.