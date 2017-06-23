TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel fulfils payment to families of Mavi Marmara victims
The payment comes some nine months after Israel agreed to pay the families of those killed, and is aimed at restoring Turkey-Israel ties.
Israel fulfils payment to families of Mavi Marmara victims
Turkish ship Mavi Marmara arrives at Sarayburnu port as people wave Turkish and Palestinian flags, on December 26, 2010. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 23, 2017

Israel has completed its $20 million compensation payment to families of victims from the 2010 Mavi Marmara tragedy, Turkey's Finance Minister Naci Agbal said on Friday.

The payment, which will be divided among the 10 families, comes some nine months after Israel agreed to pay the families of those killed. Israel had already offered apologies for the raid, one of Ankara's conditions for rapprochement,

"Compensation has been paid to the families of those who lost their lives during the Mavi Marmara attack," said Agbal.

Relations between Israel and Turkey broke down in 2010 when Turkish pro-Palestinian activists were killed by Israeli commandos enforcing a naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Recommended

The soldiers raided the Mavi Marmara whch was leading a flotilla towards Gaza in Palestine.

In June 2016 however, the two countries said they would normalise relations, a rapprochement driven by the prospect of lucrative Mediterranean gas deals as well as mutual fears over security risks in the Middle East.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named a new ambassador to Israel in November last year, reciprocating a move by the Israelis, in a move towards restoring diplomatic ties between the once-close allies.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture