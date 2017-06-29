Qatar said on Thursday it was working with the United States and Kuwait to respond to a list of demands presented by Arab states who have accused Doha of supporting terrorism.

The feud erupted this month when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and travel links with Qatar, accusing it also of courting regional foe Iran. Qatar denies the allegations.

The four countries have sent Doha a list of 13 demands, including closing the state-funded Al Jazeera television station and reducing ties to Iran, an official of one of the four countries said. They gave Doha 10 days to comply.

The deadline is expected to expire on Sunday. Kuwait, which retained ties with Qatar, is trying to mediate in the dispute with the support of Washington.

"Regarding the ten days deadline, we are working together with the Americans and the Kuwaitis in order to prepare the proper (responses) ... to the list which has been submitted to us," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told reporters in Washington.

"The negotiation should be under the right conditions. We have to set the conditions first in order to pursue these negotiations," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Al Jazeera also quoted him as saying that the setting of a deadline by the four countries impinged on Qatar's sovereignty and as calling the demands "unreasonable".

Earlier, he said in a statement that Doha was ready to discuss "legitimate issues" with Arab states to end a regional crisis, but that the list contained some demands impossible to meet because the underlying accusation was untrue.