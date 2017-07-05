Who are the members of the G20?

The G20, or Group of 20, are leading industrialised and emerging powers that hold annual summits on economic governance and international issues and crises that affect the countries.

It is the main forum for international cooperation on matters of global finance and economy.

Members include the G7 (Group of Seven) countries, as well as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the European Union.

The G20 countries account for more than four-fifths of the world gross product and three-quarters of global trade.

Together, the countries also account for two-thirds of the world population.

The group is headed by a rotating presidency. Germany assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2016.

Next year's G20 host will be Argentina.

Who attends the meetings?

Ministerial-level meetings began in 1999, in which the finance ministers and heads of central banks of member countries gathered for talks.

Meetings between the heads of state and government started with questions and concerns brought on by the 2008 global financial crisis. The 2008 crisis also broadened the G20 agenda.

The heads of global and regional bodies are invited to the summits, among them the chiefs of the UN, IMF, World Bank, WTO, African Union, APEC and Southeast Asia's ASEAN.

Rotating G20 summits also invite guest nations, including "permanent guest" Spain and, this year, partner countries the Netherlands, Norway and Singapore.

What happens at the meetings?

Although the G20 summit is known for the meeting of heads of state and government, there are several ministerial meetings between the finance, labour, foreign affairs, health and agriculture ministers of the member countries in the months leading to the summit. These meetings lay the groundwork for the final meeting at the summit.