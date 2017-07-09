A retired French chef is working to solve Morocco's youth unemployment crisis one clove of garlic and ripe tomato at a time.

By giving young Moroccan's a taste of mincing garlic, stuffing tomatoes and taking notes in a classroom, a nonprofit culinary programme called Agape is trying to expand their options.

Robert Labat decided to open his non-profit training association for chefs in Marrakech to create job opportunities for people who need it the most: the young unemployed

Cooking teacher Abdelatif Boutad instructs his students how to retain nutrients while cooking and to expand on their repertoires of couscous, tajines and other Moroccan dishes.