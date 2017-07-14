The book has been edited by the historian Halil Berktay and consists of two chapters. The first chapter ‘History: What Actually Happened' puts a special emphasis on the background and nature of key figures in the coup attempt as well as the leading actors who stood against the coup. This chapter also explains how FETO infiltrated strategic state institutions over the course of many years and how Fethullah Gulen masterminded the coup. The second chapter ‘Memory: July 15 from the Eyes of TRT World Employees' features the experiences of TRT World employees on the night of July 15 and the following morning.