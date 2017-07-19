About a dozen wildfires broke out late on Sunday in the villages surrounding Split, a popular tourist destination, but firefighters managed to control the blaze on the outskirts of Croatia's second-largest city.

Late on Monday the fire spread to the suburbs of Split where a shopping centre had to be evacuated and several cars were burned.

According to initial estimates some 4,500 hectares (11,120 acres) of land, mostly pine forests, bushes and olive groves, were destroyed. Houses were burned, but there were no reports of casualties.

In neighbouring Montenegro, where the forest fires forced the evacuation of more than a hundred campers on the Lustica peninsula, the situation had improved on Tuesday.

Fires however were still burning in several municipalities further inland but were all under control, according to a statement from the interior ministry.

In Italy, authorities said a blaze in a pine forest at a popular park outside Rome was deliberately set and that a suspect has been arrested. The fire has since been brought under control.