CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Justin Bieber banned from performing in China over "bad behaviour"
In 2014 Bieber visited a controversial Japanese war shrine. Later that year he issued an apology to his angered Chinese fans.
Justin Bieber banned from performing in China over "bad behaviour"
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber (R) performs during his world tour concert in Beijing, China September 29, 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 21, 2017

Justin Bieber is not welcome to perform in China because of his "bad behaviour", Beijing authorities have said, after the pop idol angered many Chinese in 2014 by visiting a controversial Japanese war shrine.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture revealed it was not a "Belieber" when it said the 23-year-old Canadian, who last played in the country in 2013, had a lot of growing up to do if he wanted to return.

The statement came after Chinese fans posted comments on the agency's website demanding to know when their heart-throb would be allowed to perform in China again.

It is "inappropriate to introduce bad behaviour into the performing arts" it said, calling the performer out for his antics and urging him to turn over a new leaf.

We hope Justin Bieber can improve his words and deeds in the process of growing up and become a singer people really like.

The singer recently helped hit single "Despacito", originally released by Luis Fonsi in January before Bieber came out with a remix two months later, achieve 4.6 billion streams, according to the Universal Music Group.

The Beijing cultural bureau did not specifically mention Bieber's 2014 visit to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, which honours millions of mostly Japanese war dead, including convicted World War II war criminals.

The shrine is seen across Asia as a symbol of Japan's perceived lack of penitence for its past imperialist aggression, under which China in particular suffered heavily.

Shortly after his trip, the singer behind the hit song "Sorry" issued an apology to scandalised Chinese fans, saying he was "mislead to think the shrines were only a place of prayer".

Recommended

But some have never forgiven him.

"Anyone who knows and then visits the Yasukuni Shrine is annoying," a user called Qiao Ating wrote on China's Twitter-like Weibo website on Friday.

Another Weibo post agreed: "It's good he's not coming. He is a bad boy."

Fan Jiayi, a jewellery designer in Shanghai, said she supported the authorities' stance, saying: "I do not think the government would reject him unless there was a big problem."

Bieber is due to perform in Hong Kong in September as part of his "Purpose Tour".

Big-name Western acts have in the past been banned from performing in mainland China over political gestures.

Maroon 5 cancelled a concert in 2015 after authorities refused permission because a band member had met the Dalai Lama, whom Beijing views as a separatist threat.

Later the same year American rock group Bon Jovi — who have included imagery of the Dalai Lama in a show — abruptly scrapped two dates in Beijing and Shanghai.

Chinese officials have been especially sensitive about live concerts since Icelandic singer Bjork chanted "Tibet! Tibet!" during a performance of her song "Declare Independence" in Shanghai in 2008.

China says its troops "liberated" Tibet in 1951, but many Tibetans accuse Beijing of religious repression and eroding their culture.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza