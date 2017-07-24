POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Turkey hosts largest-ever Deaflympics
The Deaflympics, a combination of the words deaf and Olympics, is the world's second oldest multiple discipline sports event after the Olympics.
Turkey hosts largest-ever Deaflympics
Samsun is hosting the Deaflympics 2017 between July 18-30 with 3105 participants from 97 countries in 21 different events. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 24, 2017

A magnificent opening ceremony at the newly-built stadium in Samsun kicked off the Deaflympics for the first time on Turkish soil on July 18.

The 23rd Summer edition has brought together 97 different countries from six continents and more than 3000 participants.

The participants in this edition, the largest ever Deaflympics in history, will battle it out in 21 different disciplines.

​​The first games for the deaf, known then as the International Silent Games, were held in 1924 in Paris with athletes from nine European nations participating.

Recommended

The Deaflympics, a combination of the words deaf and Olympics, are the world's second oldest multiple discipline sports event after the Olympics.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin