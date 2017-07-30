WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 24 dead in fighting between Somali, AU troops and al Shabaab
Somali military officer says al Shabaab militants ambushed troops early Sunday in Bula Marer district, about 140 kilometres from Mogadishu. Meanwhile, a car bomb blast near a police station in Mogadishu claims six lives.
At least 24 dead in fighting between Somali, AU troops and al Shabaab
Somali military officers evacuate an injured man from the scene of an explosion in Maka al Mukaram road in Mogadishu, Somalia. July 30, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 30, 2017

The death toll from fighting on Sunday between al Shabaab fighters, Somalia's government and African Union peacekeeping troop stands at 24, a senior regional official said.

The fighting broke out when the al Shabaab militants ambushed the troops early Sunday in the Bula Marer district of the Lower Shabelle region, about 140 kilometres (84 miles) southwest of Mogadishu. Somali military officer Colonel Muhyadin Yasin says fighters with Al Shabaab militant group ambushed a military convoy.

"We have carried 23 dead AMISOM soldiers and a dead Somali soldier from the scene where al Shabaab ambushed AMISOM today," Ali Nur, the deputy governor of Lower Shabelle region, told Reuters.

Al Shabaab is claiming that the attack killed 39 soldiers.

Mogadishu

At least six people were killed in a car bomb that ripped through a busy road in Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

Recommended

Police said the death toll could rise as the explosion also left 20 more wounded.

The bomb went off on Maka al Mukaram Road, police said, while a witness said the blast was followed by big clouds of smoke visible in the sky.

"So far we know six civilians died and 20 others were injured. They were mostly pedestrians while others were shopping," Major Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, said. "Death toll may rise. Most of the injured ones are very serious."

Photographs showed three destroyed cars on the road, with two still burning.

It was not clear who was responsible for the blast.

But the al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab terrorist group often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu, including hotels, military checkpoints and areas near the presidential palace.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54