The death toll from fighting on Sunday between al Shabaab fighters, Somalia's government and African Union peacekeeping troop stands at 24, a senior regional official said.

The fighting broke out when the al Shabaab militants ambushed the troops early Sunday in the Bula Marer district of the Lower Shabelle region, about 140 kilometres (84 miles) southwest of Mogadishu. Somali military officer Colonel Muhyadin Yasin says fighters with Al Shabaab militant group ambushed a military convoy.

"We have carried 23 dead AMISOM soldiers and a dead Somali soldier from the scene where al Shabaab ambushed AMISOM today," Ali Nur, the deputy governor of Lower Shabelle region, told Reuters.

Al Shabaab is claiming that the attack killed 39 soldiers.

Mogadishu

At least six people were killed in a car bomb that ripped through a busy road in Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday.