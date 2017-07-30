July 30, 2017
Human trafficking and forced labour remains a serious problem in Hong Kong where there are no laws to protect victims.
Government says offences against trafficking victims are covered by existing legislation, and it doesn't recognise the UN protocol to prevent, suppress or punish trafficking.
Support groups say authorities are failing to protect victims of modern day slavery.
TRT World's Patrick Fok has spoken to an Indonesian maid who suffered horrific abuse.
