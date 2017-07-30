WORLD
Hong Kong has no laws against human trafficking
Activists in Hong Kong say authorities feel they don't have to do anything about victims of human trafficking since there is no law on the matter.
Support groups say authorities are failing to protect victims of modern day slavery. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 30, 2017

Human trafficking and forced labour remains a serious problem in Hong Kong where there are no laws to protect victims.

Government says offences against trafficking victims are covered by existing legislation, and it doesn't recognise the UN protocol to prevent, suppress or punish trafficking.

Support groups say authorities are failing to protect victims of modern day slavery.

TRT World's Patrick Fok has spoken to an Indonesian maid who suffered horrific abuse.

SOURCE:TRT World
