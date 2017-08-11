Turkish sprinter Ramil Guliyev was crowned world champion on Thursday in the 200 metres, giving Turkey its first gold medal at the 2017 World Championships in London, and the country's first men's gold in the history of the event.

Guliyev won in 20.09 seconds, ahead of South African Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk, who took silver in 20.11 seconds. Trinidadian Jereem Richards settled for the bronze.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the champion.

"I heartily congratulate Ramil Guliyev, who made us all proud by winning the men's 200m gold final at the World Athletics Championships," the president tweeted.

Guliyev is a member of Turkey's Fenerbahce sports club. Club chairman Aziz Yildirim also congratulated Turkey's newest sporting hero.