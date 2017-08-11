POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkey wins first men's world athletics championship gold
Turkish athlete Ramil Guliyev won gold in the 200 metre sprint in London. It was Turkey's first ever men's gold at the World Championships.
Turkey wins first men's world athletics championship gold
Ramil Guliyev celebrating his win in the men's 200m sprint at the 2017 World Championships, in London, August 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

Turkish sprinter Ramil Guliyev was crowned world champion on Thursday in the 200 metres, giving Turkey its first gold medal at the 2017 World Championships in London, and the country's first men's gold in the history of the event.

Guliyev won in 20.09 seconds, ahead of South African Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk, who took silver in 20.11 seconds. Trinidadian Jereem Richards settled for the bronze.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the champion.

"I heartily congratulate Ramil Guliyev, who made us all proud by winning the men's 200m gold final at the World Athletics Championships," the president tweeted.

Guliyev is a member of Turkey's Fenerbahce sports club. Club chairman Aziz Yildirim also congratulated Turkey's newest sporting hero.

Recommended

"I was ready to cry tonight," Yildirim proudly said.

"We need to thank Azerbaijan as well," he added, as Guliyev was born in the central Asian state. "Ramil has been competing as the child of two states but one nation, and today he made us proud."

Guliyev thanked his supporters and said it was an "amazing race."

"I believed all year I could do it. I hope next time we will win medals in the Olympic Games," Guliyev said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin