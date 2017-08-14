The killing of 15-year-old Eren Bulbul in northern Turkey on Friday at the hands of PKK terrorists has united Turkey in condemning the terror group, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

Eren Bulbul died from gunshot wounds sustained as he helped security forces track PKK members nearby his house in Macka, a town 22 kilometres (14 miles) south of the Black Sea city of Trabzon.

Gendarmerie Master Sgt. Ferhat Gedik, 41, was injured in the same incident and also kille

Senior Advisor to the President Gulnur Aybet said in a tweet that the PKK was responsible for the murders of Bulbul and Master Sgt Gedik in Macka as well as another two soldiers in Batman.

Funeral prayers for Eren were held Saturday afternoon with hundreds attending the ceremony including Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Isik visited the hospital where Eren had been treated to express his condolences to the boy's family.

Locals reacted to the killing of Eren by hoisting Turkish flags from windows and balconies to mark the teenager's death, and a poster of Eren was also hung outside the town hall with the words: "Eren Bulbul, Maçka will never forget you. Our martyrs rest in peace."