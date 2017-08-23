US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Wednesday arrived in Turkey’s capital of Ankara to hold talks with Turkish officials, focusing on Washington's arming of the YPG, a move which has strained ties between the NATO allies.

Mattis would "emphasise the steadfast commitment of the United States to Turkey as a NATO ally and strategic partner, seek to collaborate on efforts to advance regional stability, and look for ways to help Turkey address its legitimate security concerns - including the fight against the PKK," Pentagon said in a statement before the trip.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday told Mattis that Turkey felt uneasy over US's support for the YPG, presidential sources said.

In a statement following meetings between Mattis and Turkish officials, sources said the two sides emphasised the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq, as Kurdish northern Iraq gears up for an independence referendum in September.

Both Turkey and the United States have voiced concerns over the referendum, with the former's Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, saying earlier on Wednesday he would ask Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani to cancel it.

The visit is also part of an effort to address concerns about the fight against Daesh and give a message that Washington will not tolerate Russia's annexation of eastern Ukraine.

In Ankara, Mattis held talks with Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli and later met with Erdogan.