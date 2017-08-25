A South Korean court jailed on Friday Samsung Group leader Jay Y Lee for five years.

He was convicted of bribery in anticipation of favours from then-president Park Geun-hye, embezzlement, capital flight and perjury.

A Seoul Central District Court judge delivering its ruling on bribery and other charges after a six-month trial in a scandal that triggered Park's impeachment and ouster , also found Lee guilty of hiding assets abroad and perjury.

Lee denied wrongdoing.

TRT World spoke with Joseph Kim, who is following the story from Seoul.

Lee, the 49-year-old heir to one of the world's biggest corporate empires, has been held since February on charges that he bribed Park to help secure control of a conglomerate that owns Samsung Electronics.

The company is the world's leading smartphone and chip maker, and has interests ranging from drugs and home appliances to insurance and hotels.

Lee will appeal decision

One of his lawyers, Song Wu-cheol, said Lee would appeal the lower court ruling.

"The entire verdict is unacceptable," Song said, adding that he was confident his client's innocence would be affirmed by a higher court.

Under South Korean law, sentences of more than three years cannot be suspended. The five year-sentence is one of the longest prison terms given to a South Korean business leader.

The Seoul Central District Court said Samsung's financial support of entities backed by Park's close friend, Choi Soon-sil, constituted bribery, including $6.4 million (7.2 billion won) in sponsoring the equestrian career of Choi's daughter.

In return for the contributions, prosecutors say, Samsung sought government support for a controversial 2015 merger of two of its affiliates, which helped Lee tighten his control of the conglomerate.