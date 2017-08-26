White House adviser Sebastian Gorka, who was closely aligned with a nationalist faction led by ousted senior strategist Steve Bannon, no longer works for President Donald Trump, the White House said on Friday.

"Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House," a White House official said in a statement.

The official did not elaborate, but the statement suggested that Gorka had been fired, despite many reports indicating that he had resigned.

Gorka, 46, had reportedly feuded with national security adviser General HR McMaster and was unhappy with the decision Trump announced this week, backed by McMaster and the US military, to reorient US policy in Afghanistan.

Gorka, who frequently appeared on cable news shows to tout Trump’s policies, was a divisive figure within the administration, seen by veteran intelligence professionals and diplomats as an ideologue with little real-world experience.

He is the latest in a string of hawkish or nationalist advisers to leave the National Security Council and other parts of the White House in recent weeks, suggesting that in the battle among Trump's foreign policy advisers, internationalist voices such as those of McMaster, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are prevailing.