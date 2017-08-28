"The Manzikert victory awarded us with a future. Approximately two centuries after this victory, the seeds of the Ottoman Empire started to spread across Anatolia and then across the globe," said Erdogan.

"The Manzikert victory for a long time was unacknowledged. The Battle of Manzikert is the most concrete manifestation of unity and pluralism in Anatolia. As 80 million people, we stand as one. One flag. Our flag is the colour of the martyr's blood, our crescent is a symbol of our independence, and our star is the martyr himself," he added.

Erdogan also commented on terrorist organisations Turkey is currently fighting.

"Daesh, PKK and other terrorist organisations are merely pawns. Our fight is not just against them, but also against those who are using them. Turkey is now standing tall."

The commemoration ceremony at 1071 Victory Square was attended by Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, Chief of Staff Hulusi Akar, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as well as provincial governors, mayors, deputies, nonprofit organisation chairmen, heads of public institutions and tens of thousands of citizens.