Harvey in pictures
Ordinary Texans are doing much of the hard rescue and recovery work as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to batter the state.
Volunteers push a boat with evacuees to high ground in Houston, Texas, US, August 28, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2017

Texans' mythic toughness has been on display as people battle the strongest storm to hit the state in 50 years.

Federal and state authorities have mobilised a massive rescue and clean-up operation. But much of the hard work is also being done by ordinary people who want to help out their neighbours. 

"It has been like all of us coming together," said one evacuee taking shelter at a convention centre. "They have been feeding us all day, giving the kids snacks. The volunteers and the Red Cross and the police, they are really doing their job."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
