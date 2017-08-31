Researchers have found 381 new species in the Amazon rainforest, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) announced Wednesday, warning that the discoveries were all in areas threatened by human activity.

The report by the WWF and Brazil's Mamiraua Institute, released in Sao Paulo, listed 216 previously unknown plants, 93 fish, 32 amphibians, 19 reptiles, one bird and 20 mammals, two of them fossils.

A new species is discovered in the Amazon area, spread over nine South American countries, every two days on average.