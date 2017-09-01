WORLD
2 MIN READ
Muslim pilgrims carry out the final rites of Hajj
More than 2.3 million pilgrims, most of them from outside Saudi Arabia, arrived for the five-day ritual which brings in billions to the kingdom's economy.
Muslim pilgrims carry out the final rites of Hajj
Muslim pilgrims collect pebbles to stone the marks which symbolise the devil during the annual haj pilgrimage, at Muzdalefa, outside the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 31, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 1, 2017

More than two million Muslims from countries around the world have arrived in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj. 

The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and Muslims are expected to make the journey at least once in their lifetime. 

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has the story.

Thousands of troops protect holy sites 

Pilgrims clad in white robes spent the previous night in an encampment at the hill where the Prophet Mohammad gave his last sermon.

Recommended

Other worshippers who had been praying in the nearby Mina area ascended in buses or on foot from before dawn as security forces directed traffic and helicopters hovered overhead.

As the sun set, they began moving to the rocky plain of Muzdalifa to gather pebbles to throw at stone columns symbolising the devil at another location called Jamarat on Friday, which marks the first day of Eid al Adha (feast of sacrifice).

Saudi Arabia stakes its reputation on its guardianship of Islam's holiest sites – Mecca and Medina – and organising the pilgrimage. King Salman visited Mina to review the services offered to pilgrims, state media showed. 

In 2015, close to 2,000 pilgrims died in a crush in Mina during while performing Hajj rites.

Officials say they have taken all necessary precautions this year, with more than 100,000 members of the security forces and 30,000 health workers on hand to maintain safety and provide first aid.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54