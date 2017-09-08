About 200 people have held an unauthorised demonstration in the Belarusian capital of Minsk to protest their nation's joint military exercises with Russia this month.

Although police in the authoritarian former Soviet republic often harshly break up unsanctioned demonstrations, there were no arrests at Friday's gathering.

The military exercises beginning Sept. 14, have raised concerns among Belarus' beleaguered opposition that Russia could use them to establish a permanent military presence.

Nikolai Statkevich, Belarus' most prominent opposition figure, told the rally that Russia could use the exercises to “use our country as a base for aggression."

The war games, known as "Zapad", or "West", will involve thousands of Russian troops in Belarus, the Baltic Sea, western Russia and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

The Russian exercises have worried NATO despite Moscow's assurances troops would rehearse a purely defensive scenario.

Germany said on Thursday that Russia was planning to send over 100,000 troops to participate in the drill, disputing Moscow's version that only 13,000 Russian and Belarusian servicemen would be involved.

Belarus borders Lithuania and Latvia and is near Estonia. All three Baltic states, which were once part of the Soviet Union, have expressed fears that Russia could try to annex them like it did Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

The United States has sent a reinforced detachment of fighter planes to police the skies over NATO members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia during the Russian exercise.