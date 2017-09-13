Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will lay the foundation stone for India's first bullet train in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state this week, in a tightening of ties just days after New Delhi ended a dangerous military confrontation with China .

The move by Abe, who starts a two-day visit to India on Wednesday, highlights an early lead for Japan in a sector where the Chinese have also been trying to secure a foothold but without much success.

Modi has made the 500 km (311 mile) long high-speed rail link between the financial hub of Mumbai and the industrial city of Ahmedabad in western Gujarat a centrepiece of his efforts to showcase India's ability to build cutting-edge infrastructure.

The leaders will launch work on the line on Thursday, India's railways ministry said in a statement.

"This technology will revolutionise and transform the transport sector," said Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, welcoming the prospects for growth brought by Japan's high-speed "shinkansen" technology.

In Tokyo, a Japanese foreign ministry official told reporters, "We would like to support 'Make in India' as much as possible," referring to Modi's signature policy to lure investors in manufacturing.

"And for that, we want to do what's beyond the Mumbai-Ahmedabad line and achieve economies of scale."

India would make "all-out efforts" to complete the line by August 2022, more than a year earlier than planned, the government said this week.

Japan is providing 81 percent of the funding for the 1.08 trillion rupee ($16.9 billion) project, through a 50-year loan at 0.1 percent annual interest.