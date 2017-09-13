Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday dismissed concerns within NATO over his country's decision to purchase Russian-made missile defence systems.

Erdogan said in comments reported by Turkish media that accords had been signed and a deposit has been paid for the acquisition of the S-400 surface-to-air missile defence systems.

Western governments have expressed concern over the deal — which Erdogan said was finalised in July — as it cannot be integrated into the NATO system.

He said Turkey would continue to take "important steps" to ensure its security.

"Now this country is manufacturing its own armed drones and that's led to dispute. And we'll be manufacturing other, better things. We are taking important steps," Erdogan said.