The UFC has stripped its light heavyweight title from Jon Jones for the third time and reinstated Daniel Cormier as the 205-pound champion after Jones’ latest failed doping test.

The mixed martial arts promotion announced its decision Wednesday after the California State Athletic Commission changed the result of Jones’ victory over Cormier on July 29 to a no-contest.

Cormier lost the belt to Jones in a third-round stoppage at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California. Last month, USADA announced Jones had violated the UFC’s doping policy with a second positive test.

The California commission made its no-contest ruling after Jones’ backup sample also failed a US Anti-Doping Agency test for the same substance, the banned steroid Turinabol.

Cormier (19-1) has never lost to any opponent except Jones (22-1), the troubled UFC star. Cormier held the light heavyweight title for most of the previous two years while Jones was largely sidelined by disciplinary issues.