Turkish foreign ministry summoned Germany's ambassador to Ankara and “expressed a strong reaction” on Saturday after a pro-PKK event was organised earlier this month in Cologne.

Martin Erdmann was called over Saturday’s event during which about 3,000 pro-PKK demonstrators gathered at Deutzer Werft Square as part of a so-called international Kurdish festival, said a statement from the ministry.

“We condemn that PKK terror organisation’s extensions in Germany are allowed to hold an event ... in Cologne ….,” said the statement.

“Our reaction has been strongly expressed to the Germany’s Ambassador,” read the statement.

The statement also criticised the German authorities’ inaction about the messages that were read out during the demonstration, which praised the organisation and its leaders.

"Double standards"

Even though Germany’s interior ministry updated its list of prohibited PKK symbols in March, the demonstrators carried banned posters of jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan and the symbols of the organisation.