German media this week questioned whether Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's criticism of Germany's stance towards PKK and FETO, or Fetullah Terrorist Organisation, was justified.

Very often, any criticism of Germany by Erdogan is dismissed, but an analytical piece by the German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur or DPA, that was widely published in German newspapers such as Die Welt and Süddeutsche Zeitung , did the opposite.

President Erdogan has often in the past accused Germany of embracing PKK militants, whom he says threaten Turkey's national security. Turkey is also Germany's NATO ally.

The DPA article says that the law in Germany is very clear on the activities of the PKK and it further points out that this naturally has to raise questions from Turkey's perspective as to why authorities are not doing more to prevent such activities.

On Saturday, German authorities allowed about 14,000 PKK sympathisers and militants at a cultural festival to display banners of the outlawed organisation and its leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been behind the bars in Turkey since 1999.

The PKK has conducted armed campaigns against Turkish officials and civilians since 1983 and is recognised as a terrorist organisation by NATO and the EU, alongside many other countries.

Following the Cologne rally, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador to Ankara to condemn the country’s authorities for allowing it.

The organiser of the "cultural" gathering was the Democratic Society Center of Kurds in Germany (Nav-Dem), which according to the DPA article, is known for having close relations with the PKK.

The DPA article cites a domestic intelligence report, which says: “The PKK mainly uses the local Kurdish clubs, which serve as a meeting point and a starting point for the supporters of the organisation. The umbrella organisation of the clubs is the Nav-Dem.”

According to the article, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency reported that a recent campaign to raise donations for the PKK had achieved “an outstanding result” in Germany, more than doubling donations in the past 10 years. More than$15.6 million (13 million euros)were raised for the PKK from September 2015 to the beginning of 2016. In contrast, donations in the rest of Europe had stayed constant at around $30 million (25 million euros).

The article further cites a 2016 annual report compiled by the intelligence agency which states that the donations are spent on propaganda and funding attacks against Turkey.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in June that the pro-PKK rallies and waving PKK banners were forbidden in Germany.

"The PKK … is deeply involved in arms and drug trafficking and protective charges and to leave no room for them on German soil, which is a point which Turkey rightly addresses," Gabriel said.

The German authorities earlier this year also allowed the 13th “International Zilan Women’s Festival” to be held in Dortmund.

Zilan was the code name of Zeynep Kinaci, a PKK militant that conducted a suicide attack in 1996, killing seven and wounding 33 in Turkey.