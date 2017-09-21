Palestinian group Hamas announced this week that it plans to dissolve its general administration committee, which has been running Gaza since March.

It has also said is ready to hold general elections in the Palestinian territories, West Bank and Gaza Strip.

But why is Hamas now ready to hold talks with its long-time rival Fatah, the Palestinian Authority's key governing body? Let's break it down:

Firstly, why did Hamas form a separate committee to run Gaza?

The two parties have been rivals since Hamas won the 2006 general elections in Palestine, and Fatah did not accept the Hamas victory in Gaza. A year later, Hamas pushed Fatah forces out of the Gaza Strip, taking full control.

The 2006 election was deemed free and fair by independent observers and by the EU observers.

Many reconciliation efforts, organised mostly by Egypt, have failed since then. Only in June 2014 did Hamas agree to a national unity government that was formed under President Mahmoud Abbas. This would oversee all Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

However, Hamas perceived that most of the members of this national unity government were Fatah supporters. This alienated Hamas and left the national unity government unable to function in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

Its failure to function in the Gaza Strip led Hamas to form a general administration committee to run Gaza Strip in March this year.

Why has Hamas agreed to hold talks now?

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told TRT World “the decision by the Hamas movement to dissolve the administration committee is a response to all the recent reconciliation efforts, especially the recent Egyptian efforts.”

Hamas’ step came after delegations of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, which is led by Fatah, held talks with Egypt recently. Egypt, Fatah’s biggest supporter, has been acting as mediator between the rivals.

But the real answer is that the growing pressure on Hamas had a big impact in ensuring that the Egyptian talks achieved the desired outcome.

Recently, the Palestinian Authority began imposing punitive measures on the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’ independent committee's moves. The measures included cutting the salaries of employees , and reducing electricity supply in Gaza.

In addition, Egypt put more pressure on Hamas, tightening its security measures on the Rafah crossing with Gaza, which is the only border crossing Gaza has. Egypt considers Hamas a terrorist organisation.

Did the Gulf crisis affect Hamas’ decision?

In June, several countries including Egypt and Saudi Arabia cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, one of Hamas' most important backers. They accused the tiny Gulf state of supporting terrorism, based on its ties with Hamas. This led Hamas to restart talks with Egypt, in a bid to renew reconciliation efforts.

Faed Mustafa, Palestinian Ambassador to Ankara told TRT World that foreign powers, including Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, encouraged Hamas to reconcile, leaving Hamas with very few options.

What did the new policy document, which lead to talks in Egypt, offer?

Hamas signalled it was softening its stance in May, when it announced a new policy document which made some conciliatory gestures towards the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO). The PLO is an organisation founded in 1964, dominated by Fatah. Since then it has been recognised as the “sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people" by over a hundred states. The group had been the most effective group in Palestine until Hamas was founded in 1988.

Hamas had refused to cooperate with PLO, based on its previous charter.

The new document also supports the establishment of a transitional Palestinian state encompassing Gaza, West Bank and the Occupied East Jerusalem, which is also Fatah's goal. The Palestinian Authority has engaged in peace talks with Israel on that basis in past.