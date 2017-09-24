Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran's Hassan Rouhani on Sunday discussed the Kurdish region independence referendum set to be held on Monday in northern Iraq.

In a phone conversation, the two leaders emphasised that not canceling the referendum would sow chaos in the region and stressed the importance of Iraq''s territorial integrity, Turkish presidential sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking with the media.

The sources added that during the conversation Erdogan's planned October 3 visit to Iran was also mentioned.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from Ankara.