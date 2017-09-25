Turkey and Iraq will launch major military manoeuvres on the common border on Tuesday following a controversial referendum in northern Iraq, the Turkish military announced.

Turkey started its military manoeuvers in southeastern Silopi region on Sept 18, a week ahead of the autonomous Kurdish Regional Government's referendum on independence from Iraq.

Monday's referendum included a handful of territories disputed between Erbil and Baghdad.

Along with Baghdad, Turkey, the US, Iran and the UN have all spoken out against the poll, saying it will only distract from the ongoing fight against Daesh and further destabilize the region.

In a brief statement on its official website, the Turkish General Staff said the third phase of the military exercise will start on Tuesday jointly with the Iraqi military in the Habur border gate, also known as Ibrahim Khalil border crossing, on the Turkish-Iraqi border in Silopi district of Sirnak province.

The Habur border crossing, which sits to the north of the Syrian and Iraqi borders, provides the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq with its main access point to the outside world.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that Ankara would intervene militarily if the Turkmen population in Iraq was targeted.