A Turkish court released journalist Kadri Gursel from jail pending the trial of staff from the Cumhuriyet newspaper late on Monday, but ruled that four other detained suspects must stay in jail.

The judge ruled that Gursel could go free after 11 months in jail though he remains on trial on charges of links to terror groups.

"This is not something to be really happy about. There are Cumhuriyet staff who have been jailed due to unjust, baseless allegations," Gursel told reporters outside the jail.

Television footage showed Gursel hugging his wife and colleagues as he emerged from jail at Silivri, west of Istanbul.

Prosecutors say Cumhuriyet was effectively taken over by supporters of Fetullah Gulen, a US-based cleric blamed by the government for last year's attempted coup, and that the paper was used to target Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish government and "veil the actions of terrorist groups." Gulen is said to spearhead Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

The trial of the staff from Cumhuriyet was adjourned until October 31.

The trial continues

Four prominent staff of Cumhuriyet, correspondents and executives, remained in custody after the third hearing in the case.

The rest of the 17 defendants are free pending trial.

Those remaining under arrest include the paper's chairman Akin Atalay and editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu, who like Gursel have been held behind bars for at least 330 days.

Investigative reporter Ahmet Sik, who has been held for 269 days, as well as accountant Emre Iper, detained for 173 days, also remain under arrest.