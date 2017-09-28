TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Gaming convention in Turkey draws major industry players
Over 20,000 gamers and developers from across Turkey and Europe gather in Istanbul for GameX 2017, an event expected to boost the local gaming industry.
Gaming convention in Turkey draws major industry players
Turkish gamers spend more than 70 percent of their time on computers playing games - the third highest in the world after Poland and Russia. / TRT World
September 28, 2017

Over 20,000 people from across Turkey and Europe have gathered at GameX 2017 in Istanbul in an event that has become one of the biggest gaming conventions in Europe and the Middle East.

From some of the biggest multiplayer online role-playing games in the world, such as Black Desert and Knights of the Dungeon, to Turkey's first homemade game Soldiers of the Universe, the event has it all.

The local gaming industry is expected to get a boost through the event.

"There are 30 million gamers in Turkey but most of their spending goes towards foreign games. So it was about time that the Turkish gaming industry grew and made in Turkey games also brought back income into the country," said Halil Karabulut, Marketing Manager, Soldier of the Universe.

Turkish gamers spend more than 70 percent of their time on computers playing games - the third highest in the world after Poland and Russia.

Game developers seek to cater to this section of the local population.

Recommended

"In Turkey, the Cosplay market has started to get bigger but we hope in five years we will have much better experience and explain to people how cosplay is cool. My personal dream is to bring Comicon to Turkey,”said Ilker Gulener, CEO Zen Cosplay.

At the convention, it's not just the games that are drawing crowds, it's the characters as well.

Hundreds of fans can be seen dressed up as their favourite heroes and villains.

TRT World'sSourav Roy has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture