Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah on Monday crossed into the Gaza Strip for his first visit in two years in a move towards reconciliation between Hamas and the mainstream Fatah party.

Hamas announced last week that it was handing over administrative control of the Gaza Strip to a unity government headed by Hamdallah.

But the movement's armed wing remains the dominant power in the Palestinian enclave of two million people.

"We return to Gaza in order to conclude reconciliation and national unity and end the painful impacts of divisions and to rebuild Gaza brick by brick," Hamdallah said at a welcoming ceremony.

"The government began to exercise its roles in Gaza from today," he said at a press conference at the crossing.

"We return to Gaza again to end the division and achieve unity."

He was welcomed by thousands of people, with hopes that this reconciliation plan can avoid the problems that wrecked several previous attempts.

Hamas politicians and members of the premier's Fatah faction greeted Hamdallah on arrival.

Unity process

The delegation's visit is seen as largely symbolic and preparing the ground for further talks, probably in Cairo.

The outcome will determine the Palestinians' acceptance on the international stage.

Forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas lost control of Gaza in fighting with Hamas in 2007.

Hamas' reversal was the most significant step towards Palestinian unity since the government was formed in 2014.

It failed to function in Gaza – where Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008 – because of disputes between Hamas and Fatah over its responsibilities.

Narrowing internal divisions could help western-backed Abbas counter Israel's argument that it has no negotiating partner for peace with the Palestinians, analysts said.

"We came with instructions from Abbas to tell the world from the heart of Gaza that the Palestinian state cannot and will not be established without geographical and political unity between Gaza and the West Bank," Hamdallah said.

TRT World speaks to journalist Maha Elbanna in Gaza for the latest.

"Day of Eid"