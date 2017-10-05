What does the report say?

According to the report, 7.9 million Londoners – 95 percent of the city’s population – live in areas of the city that exceed World Health Organization or WHO guidelines by 50 percent or more. However, the report stipulated that the background emissions come from areas outside the Mayor’s jurisdiction.

The report warned that while air pollution levels are dangerously high, if reduction measures placed by the Mayor’s Transport Strategy and London Environment Strategy are stuck to, the guideline limit set by WHO to be achieved by 2030 will be achievable.

What is PM and what does it do?

The quality of air is measured by something called Particulate Matter (PM), a blanket term given to the sum of liquid and solid particles suspended in air. These particles can be either organic or inorganic, but are nevertheless harmful once inhaled. PM usually come under two categories: PM 2.5 or PM 10, both of which are categorised as such due to their width in micro millimetres.

What are the implications?

Current levels of nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter emissions, mainly caused by road traffic and factories, can lead to respiratory illnesses, with chronic exposure shortening life expectancy by more than a year.

It also acknowledged that The Committee on the Medical Effects of Air Pollution estimated PM 2.5 to be responsible for at least 29,000 premature deaths in the UK per year.