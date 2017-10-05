WORLD
Londoners exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution
A report by the London city council says the quality of air in London exceeds the level recommended by the World Health Organization.
Cranes are shrouded in smog as seen from Primrose Hill in London. April 3, 2014 / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 5, 2017

What does the report say?

According to the report, 7.9 million Londoners – 95 percent of the city’s population – live in areas of the city that exceed World Health Organization or WHO guidelines by 50 percent or more. However, the report stipulated that the background emissions come from areas outside the Mayor’s jurisdiction. 

The report warned that while air pollution levels are dangerously high, if reduction measures placed by the Mayor’s Transport Strategy and London Environment Strategy are stuck to, the guideline limit set by WHO to be achieved by 2030 will be achievable.

What is PM and what does it do? 

The quality of air is measured by something called Particulate Matter (PM), a blanket term given to the sum of liquid and solid particles suspended in air. These particles can be either organic or inorganic, but are nevertheless harmful once inhaled. PM usually come under two categories: PM 2.5 or PM 10, both of which are categorised as such due to their width in micro millimetres. 

What are the implications? 

Current levels of nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter emissions, mainly caused by road traffic and factories, can lead to respiratory illnesses, with chronic exposure shortening life expectancy by more than a year.

It also acknowledged that The Committee on the Medical Effects of Air Pollution estimated PM 2.5 to be responsible for at least 29,000 premature deaths in the UK per year. 

Recommended

A report published early in 2016 detailed that fetuses, infants and young children are vulnerable to the effects of air pollution as emissions can hamper organ development – in particular, the fetal brain and nervous system. 

What other cities have high PM levels? 

Chinese cities had fewer "good air" days in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period last year despite government efforts to curb incessant smog.

However, China has vowed to target coal-burning and vehicle emissions, increase investment in clean energy and punish polluters in a bid to improve the air quality of the world's second-largest economy.

In India, air pollution is diminishing their capacity to harness power from the sun, experts say, undermining billions being invested in renewables as the energy-hungry giant emerges as a solar superpower.

The air emission issue made its way to a Dutch court that ordered the government to take immediate action to limit air pollution, as emissions in various parts of the country were in breach of European rules.

Read the full report here.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
