Five days after the latest mass shooting to shock America, gun control is once again on the United States' agenda.

Thursday, October 5:

9:40 pm

Las Vegas police say the vehicle authorities announced they were seeking shortly after the shooting was found on Tuesday in Reno.

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said on Thursday that FBI agents serving a warrant at a home in Reno owned by the shooter, Stephen Paddock, found the Hyundai Tucson but didn't immediately share that information with Las Vegas police.

5:45 pm

An Illinois resident Greg Zanis drove over 3,000 kilometres (2,000 miles) to install 58 white crosses on the Las Vegas Strip in honour of the victims of Sunday's mass shooting.

The 66-year-old retired carpenter is known for installing the markers at other mass killings, including the Columbine and Sandy Hook school shootings and Orlando nightclub massacre.

Zanis says he's made more than 20,000 crosses after making his first 20 years ago when his father-in-law was killed.

He plans to keep the tribute up for 40 days before giving the crosses to the families of the victims.

3:30 pm

President Donald Trump says his administration is considering whether "bump stock" devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to perform more like fully automatic weapons should be banned in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre.

"We'll be looking into that over the next short period of time," said Trump

The National Rifle Association has said the devices should be "subject to additional regulations." And House Speaker Paul Ryan says a ban is "clearly something we need to look into."

2:25 pm

Investigators are looking into whether Paddock scoped out bigger music festivals in Las Vegas and Chicago and possibly Boston's Fenway Park before setting up his casino sniper's perch.

Authorities reconstructing Paddock's movements say he booked rooms overlooking the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago in August and the Life Is Beautiful show near the Vegas Strip in late September.

It was not clear if he contemplated massacres at those sites.

2:10 pm

A US official says investigators are looking into the possibility the Las Vegas shooter planned additional attacks, including a car bombing.

The official stressed the information was preliminary and investigators haven't uncovered any solid evidence yet.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says it appeared Stephen Paddock had planned to survive Sunday's attack and had an escape plan. Lombardo said Paddock had 1,600 rounds of ammunition in his car, along with fertiliser that can be used to make explosives and 50 pounds of Tannerite, an explosive substance.

12:20 pm

Authorities say they are beefing up security for Sunday's Chicago Marathon following reports the Las Vegas shooter booked a Chicago hotel room during the weekend of a major music festival held across the street.

Chicago Police Bureau of Organized Crime Chief Anthony Riccio said Thursday that there would be "significantly" more undercover officers working the marathon than in years past.

Riccio says the undercover officers assigned to the marathon "are going to be intermingling with the crowd, they're going to be around runners, they're going to be at the finish line, they're going to be at the start line."

11: 32 am

The National Rifle Association (NRA) says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."

In a statement on Thursday, the NRA says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law.

"Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks."

The statement came from NRA leaders Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox.

11:30 am

Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Thursday that Trump welcomes a review of US policy on so-called bump stock devices that legally make semi-automatic rifles into faster-firing automatic weapons.

10:50 am

A law enforcement official says Paddock booked a room at Chicago's downtown Blackstone Hotel in August.

A spokeswoman for the Blackstone Hotel, Emmy Carragher, says a person with the name Stephen Paddock reserved a room but never checked in.

The hotel overlooks Grant Park where the Lollapalooza festival is held each year and is attended by hundreds of thousands of people.

10:20 a.m.

Boston's police commissioner William Evans said on Thursday he will contact federal investigators about a report that the Las Vegas shooter researched locations in Boston.

Evans said he could not confirm the report and had not been briefed on the matter.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker also says he's aware of the reports but could not discuss them because of the ongoing investigation into the mass shooting.

Baker adds that police officials based in Boston are "fully plugged in" to the investigation and are in contact with Las Vegas authorities.

9:25 am

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan says he's open to considering a possible ban on bump stocks.

In an interview with MSNBC that aired on Thursday, Ryan said it's "clearly something we need to look into."

The comments from lawmakers including No. 2 Senate Republican John Cornyn of Texas mark a surprising departure from the GOP's general antipathy to gun regulations of any kind.

7:53 am

TMZ reports that Paddock booked a room at a Blackstone Hotel in Chicago two months before Sunday's shooting. The room overlooks a park where the Lollapalooza music festival was held that weekend, a law enforcement official said on Thursday.

The official said law enforcement found no evidence that Paddock ever came to Chicago during the weekend of Lollapalooza – a music festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people.

Wednesday, October 4:

5:30 pm

Authorities say shooter had 1,600 rounds of ammunition and several containers of an explosive commonly used in target shooting totalling 50 pounds in his car.

Sheriff Lombardo told reporters that he didn't know what Paddock was planning with the explosives, if anything.

Lombardo also said none of the cameras Paddock put up in the hotel room where he unleashed gunfire onto a concert crowd were recording. Authorities say he set up cameras in the peephole of the door and outside the room to watch for police closing in on him.

The sheriff also gave a timeline of the shooting. The first shots began at 10:05 pm Sunday and ended 10 minutes later.

3:50 pm

An attorney for Paddock's girlfriend says she had no knowledge of any plans by him to commit a massacre.

Marilou Danley's lawyer Matthew Lombard spoke in Los Angeles after Danley met with FBI agents to discuss Sunday's massacre. He said she plans to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Danley says Paddock found her a cheap ticket to the Philippines and wanted her to take a trip home to see relatives, and wired her money while she was there to buy a house for herself and her family.

The statement says she worried that Paddock wanted to break up with her.

She added that "it never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone."

1:00 pm

Trump tells the people of Las Vegas that the nation stands with them to help bear the pain after the shooting. "We stand together to help you carry your pain."

He says at the city's Metropolitan Police headquarters that, "Our souls are stricken with grief for every American who lost someone in Sunday night's shooting." He added, "We will struggle through it together."

12:30 pm

Trump says first responders should be proud of the way they responded to the mass shooting on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

At Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters, Trump said, "You showed the world, and the world is watching." Trump and his wife, Melania, were meeting with victims, doctors, police, dispatchers and others who responded to the shooting.

Earlier, Trump said the meetings and the response made him "proud to be an American."

12:08 pm

Trump says he met "some of the most amazing people" during a visit to a hospital where victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas are being treated.

And he says he's invited some of those survivors to the White House.

Trump met privately with people injured in Sunday's shooting and also met with family members and hospital staff.

He says he wants to "congratulate everybody" at the hospital and says it's "incredible" what doctors have done.

Tuesday, October 3:

9:06 pm

A law enforcement official says Danley arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.

The official wasn't authorised to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

6:50 pm

Authorities have released police body-camera video that showed the chaos of the Las Vegas mass shooting as officers tried to figure out the location of the gunman and shuttle people to safety.

Amid sirens and volleys of gunfire, people yelled, "They're shooting right at us," while officers shouted, "Go that way!" Officials played the video at a news conference on Tuesday.

6:25 pm

Authorities say the Las Vegas shooter put a camera inside the peephole of his hotel room to see down the hallway as he opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers.

Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Paddock fired on and off for nine to 11 minutes and unleashed a dozen or so volleys. He says the first call about shots fired came in at 10:08 pm Sunday and the gunfire stopped at 10:19 pm.

6:20 pm

Federal officials say the Las Vegas shooter had devices attached to 12 weapons that allow semiautomatic rifles to mimic fully automatic gunfire.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Jill Schneider also told reporters Tuesday that Paddock had nearly 50 guns in three locations.

She said he had a combination of rifles, shotguns and pistols.

4:30 pm

A US official says shooter Paddock had reported at least a dozen gambling transactions of $10,000 or more in the past several weeks.

Paddock had also transferred $100,000 to the Philippines in the days before the attack.