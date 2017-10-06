TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan, Maduro vow to boost cultural and trade ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a joint press conference with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro who is in Ankara on a state visit — a first by a Venezuelan president to Turkey.
Erdogan, Maduro vow to boost cultural and trade ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) welcomes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on October 6, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Ankara and Caracas are looking to boost ties in energy and trade sectors.

“We evaluated the steps needed to boost cooperation, particularly in the energy and trade sectors,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference along with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in Ankara.

“We discussed what we can do in areas of agriculture, mining, tourism, transportation, development and defence," he added.

Earlier on Friday, a memorandum of understanding and several deals were signed between the two countries. Among them are deals in security, trade, aviation service and economic cooperation.

Erdogan added that he wanted to improve cultural relations with Venezuela.

“We discussed the opening of Yunus Emre Institute [Turkey's cultural foundation, in Venezuela] with President [Maduro],” Erdogan said.

He added that a Simon Bolivar Chair, named after the 19th century Venezuelan independence leader, will be opened at Ankara University soon.

He said: “We wish the recent problems in Venezuela to be solved through dialogue and reconciliation.”

Recommended

Venezuela has grappled with political and economic crises as low crude oil prices have forced the government to cut back or eliminate its socialist programmes.

The crises have fueled public anger and fed massive protests that have left at least 100 deaths since April.

"New era in relations"

“We want to open a new era in relations between Turkey and Venezuela,” added Venezuela's president. 

Maduro underlined the aviation deal, saying Venezuela will provide official and logistic support to strengthen the Caracas-Istanbul link.

Maduro’s visit is the first trip at the presidential level from Venezuela to Turkey.

Earleir in the day, Maduro visited the Turkish parliament and met the Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture