Syrian rebels are staging new military operations in Syria's Idlib province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday adding that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) were “not yet” there.

"We are now taking new steps to ensure security in Idlib. Today, a very serious operation is ongoing in Idlib and this will continue," Erdogan said.

On Monday the Turkish Army announced that the army had started reconnaissance activities on October 8 in order to establish observation points in line with the planned de-escalation operation in Idlib.

Turkish forces crossed the Syrian border as part of the deal brokered with Russia and Iran to help reduce the violence in the region as a part of the four de-escalation zones agreed between the parties in the fourth round of Astana talks in May.

The Turkish army had been deploying units to reinforce the Turkish-Syrian border near Syria’s northwestern Idlib province for a number of weeks.

The current operation is being conducted in conjunction with the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters.

Here is a look at the duties of the FSA forces in Idlib, and its importance for Turkey and other parties involved.

What is going on in Idlib?

Idlib had been a locus for fighting between Russia and Iran-backed regime forces and Turkey-backed opposition forces until July. In July, the Al Qaeda-affiliated former Al Nusra Front, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) took control over a large part of the province.

As Turkey prepared to enter Idlib, it said it would not engage in direct combat with the HTS, but would support FSA troops, who had dominated the region before HTS. Turkey will establish monitoring stations in the region.

“Our goal is to prevent conflicts and to facilitate the political process,” Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

Turkey-backed FSA troops will unite with other groups in Idlib against HTS, according to an opposition commander who spoke to TRT World on condition of anonymity.

This group will work to reduce popular support for HTS, and weaken the group without engaging in serious clashes, he said.

In addition to peacekeeping, Turkey wants to prevent the spread of the YPG along its border. YPG-controlled Afrin, where several Russian military officers also operate, borders Idlib to the north.

Turkish troops will be deployed in the west, while Russian and Iranian troops will remain in the east and south.

As per the Astana talks, the Turkish, Russian and Iranian troops are set to remain in Idlib for six months, a period that could be extended if necessary.

More Turkish troops could be deployed, depending on need, the Turkish official said.

Implementing the Astana process

The de-escalation deal brokered by Turkey, Russia and Iran in May was implemented in all zones except for Idlib, which has strategic importance for all three countries.

During the sixth round of talks in September, the three guarantor countries reached an agreement on Idlib, with the parties agreeing to deploy 500 troops each as observers.

Russia said its observers would be military policemen. Turkey joined Russia a week later saying that it would also deploy its troops to Idlib as a part of the de-escalation agreement.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on September 21 that Russia would maintain security outside Idlib, in line with the agreement, and Turkey would maintain security inside the Idlib region.

“Our efforts in Idlib are going on, in cooperation with the Free Syria Army, without problems at the moment,” Erdogan said regarding Turkey’s operations near Idlib.

Why Idlib?