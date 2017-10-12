Palestinian political rivals Hamas and Fatah on Thursday agreed to complete the handover of administrative control of Gaza to a unity government by December 1, a statement from Egypt's state information service said.

The deal comes a decade after Hamas overran the territory.

It was agreed under the deal that the responsibility for the Rafah border crossing in Gaza will be handed over to the unity government on November 1, two sources said.

The deal brokered by Egypt bridges a bitter gulf between the Western-backed mainstream Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement that the agreement was reached under "generous Egyptian auspices," but provided no details.

"Fatah and Hamas reached an agreement at dawn today upon a generous Egyptian sponsorship," Haniyeh said in a statement.

Palestinians welcomed the deal.

The senior Hamas official said that details are expected to be released at a noon news conference in Cairo, where unity talks between the rival factions began on Tuesday.

Thousands of Palestinians took to the streets across Gaza on Thursday in celebration of the unity pact.

With loudspeakers on open cars blasting national songs, youths dancing and hugging and many waving Palestine and Egyptian flags.

"Israel will examine developments"

The Palestinian accord was met warily in Israel.

For Israel to accept it, said one government official, the deal must abide by previous international agreements and terms set out by the Quartet of Middle East peace mediators - including the recognition of Israel and Hamas's giving up its weapons.

"Israel will examine developments in the field and act accordingly," according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.