Kobe Steel Ltd said on Friday it had falsified data on some of its steel wire products on top of the already announced data fabrication for aluminium, copper, iron powder products and metal materials used in optical discs, cars, aircraft, space rockets and defence equipment.

A spokesman for Japan’s third-biggest steelmaker added that the company had confirmed with its steel wire customers that there were no problems with the function and safety of the supplied products.

Kobe Steel Chief Executive Hiroya Kawasaki will hold a news conference later on Friday to provide an update on the situation. A time has not been set yet, the spokesman said.

Plummeting shares

The bombshell admissions by Japan’s third-largest steelmaker sent its shares plummeting again, with the scale of the misconduct dealing a body blow to the nation’s reputation as a high-quality manufacturing destination.

Investors, worried about the financial impact and legal fallout, have wiped out about $1.8 billion off Kobe Steel’s market value this week after the firm said about 200 companies were affected by its cheating.

On Friday, the company said it found data tampering with its steel wire products. Customers have said there are no problems with the safety or function of the products, the spokesman said.

