WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gazans look forward to reopening of Rafah crossing
The reconciliation deal reached between Hamas-Fatah earlier during the week includes handing over of Rafah crossing to the unity government and has given thousands of people living in the Gaza Strip hopes of better times ahead.
Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City, on October 12, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 14, 2017

A reconciliation deal signed by Hamas and Fatah this week not only aims to relieve a decade-long rift between the two Palestinian groups but has also revived hopes of a positive change in the lives of people living in the Gaza Strip.

The deal also includes handing over of Rafah crossing in the Gaza Strip to the unity government by November 1.

People who want to make it out of the border crossing or back in have been facing difficulties, as the crossing is regularly closed, sometimes at short notice.

But, after the reconciliation deal thousands of Palestinians now look forward to better times ahead.

One such person is Asraa Sherif, a student who wishes to pursue her higher studies in Turkey.

"We are hoping that the reconciliation agreement is a space to breathe and a chance to fulfill our dreams," says Sherif.

TRT World's Kerry Alexandra reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
