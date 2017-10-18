Investor George Soros has transferred about $18 billion, the majority of his estimated fortune, to his Open Society Foundations, making them the second largest philanthropic grant-making group in the United States, according to reports on Tuesday.

The foundations already controlled billions of dollars, but Soros, 87, has in recent years increased the pace of transfers from his hedge fund-turned-family office, Soros Fund Management, the US media reported on Tuesday, citing Open Society officials.

The figure "reflects an ongoing process of asset transfer that has been underway for several years," spokeswoman Laura Silber said.

Soros "plans to leave the vast majority of his wealth to the Open Society Foundations," she added.

Open Society works globally to "build vibrant and tolerant democracies" and has given away nearly $14 billion since inception in 1979, according to its website.