Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's historic visit to Turkey on Wednesday was the first by Uzbek leadership since 1999.

"This is the first visit at the presidential level in 20 years. Therefore, it is highly significant and meaningful for us," Erdogan said at a news conference with Mirziyoyev at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Mirziyoyev’s visit comes at a critical time in Uzbek-Turkey relations.

Uzbekistan is a landlocked country in Central Asia bordering Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan that is rich in gas, oil and gold resources.

It is also the sole Central Asian and Turkic country with which Turkey had limited relations.

The two countries have had relatively strained relations due to ideological differences and tensions over the hosting of opposition leaders in Turkey.

However, the ascension of Mirziyoyev, 60, who became Uzbekistan's leader last December after the passing of his predecessor, Islam Karimov, after 27 years in office appeared to signal a tide of change in the relations between the two countries.

After Wednesday’s meeting, Turkey and Uzbekistan signed a joint declaration to upgrade ties to the "comprehensive and strategic" level.

Mirziyoyev called the pact "a historic event," and said that bilateral ties were discussed "deeply".

Ups and downs in relations

Turkey was the first country to recognize Uzbekistan after it declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Turkey’s president at the time, Turgut Ozal was pursuing a union of Turkic-speaking countries.

Turkey has kept close relations with Turkic countries in the region because of linguistic and perceived historical and cultural ties with the region.

In addition to more organic ties, Uzbekistan has geopolitical significance; not only does it have the highest population in the region (45 percent of Central Asia), it is also home to critical natural resources, and its proximity to Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and East Asia make it a strategic country.

The president of Uzbekistan at the time, Karimov, was the first Central Asian leader to visit Turkey, and the two countries established diplomatic relations with the establishment of a Turkish embassy in Tashkent.

Turkey started to provide scholarships for Uzbek and other Central Asian students to study in Turkish universities.

Turkey also provided the Central Asian state with monetary aid and loans.

However, relations started to sour in 1993, when Turkey provided a safe haven for Uzbek opposition leader Muhammed Salih, who had run against Karimov in the 1991 elections, securing about 12.7 percent of votes. Although Salih was forced to leave Turkey due to pressure from Tashkent, Uzbek leadership continued to accuse Turkey of meddling in internal affairs, as Turkey was hosting several opposition and anti-regime political leaders.

Tensions reached an all-time high in 1999, when Tashkent accused a Turkish citizen of being among those who attempted to assassinate President Karimov. Turkey’s condemnation of the 2005 Andijan massacre caused further strain between the two countries.

Turkish businesses and other Turkish activity in Uzbekistan became severely restricted.

Western condemnation of Uzbekistan’s human rights violations also pushed the country to closer relations with Russia; Tashkent asked for the US to vacate their military base during this period. This general stance also distanced Uzbekistan and Turkey, which is the US' NATO ally.

Ideological differences compounded strains between the two countries. The staunchly secular Karimov, under whose regime all sorts of religious practice excluding the state-sanctioned understanding of Islam and Russian Orthodoxy could be labelled as “extremist” and banned, did not look kindly upon the rise of more conservative parties in Turkey in the 1990s.