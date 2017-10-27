The Iraqi Kurdish people – and their supporters around the world – are still reeling from last week’s dramatic change of fortunes. Their dream of independence and secession from Iraq ended not with a bang but a whimper as federal forces and pro-Iranian Shia militias snatched the disputed city of Kirkuk from the Kurds in less than a day, just over a week ago. The speed with which the bubble of an independent Iraqi Kurdistan was burst has left the Kurdish leadership in disarray, and their supporters in shock.

But this should not have been a surprise. No matter how ascendant, powerful and confident the Iraqi Kurdish leadership appeared to be, there was only one way any push for independence could have ended – in complete and abject failure. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had massively overestimated their regional alliances, while underestimating the need for domestic alliances, and the absolute necessity of a wider regional Kurdish push for independence. Those miscalculations cost them almost everything they had gained since 2014.

Domestic Iraqi-Kurdish rivalries

The idea of an independent Kurdistan is a source of much disagreement and steeped in linguistic, cultural and tribal differences. While regionally Kurds have faced prosecution racism and discrimination, at other times they have also instigated violence and acts of terrorism claiming thousands of innocent civilian lives.

With the exception of terrorist organisations such as the PKK most Kurdish groups operate within the borders of their adopted countries. For example, the main Iraqi-Kurdish political parties are the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and the Gorran Movement. The latest saga has shown how divided these parties are, often on tribal lines, in particular when the PUK, aligned with Iran and opposed to Barzani, left Kirkuk in an act of political machination as Baghdad moved in.

In most developed democracies, it is uncommon for foreign powers to influence parties as significantly as the influence exerted against Iraqi-Kurdish political groups. For instance, the KDP's leader and KRG President Masoud Barzani was commonly seen as a Turkish ally, having invited Turkish troops onto Iraqi soil in the northern town of Bashiqa. And its extensive trade ties make the KRG Turkey’s third-largest export market. Meanwhile, both the PUK and its offshoot the Gorran Movement have historically close ties to Iran.

Barzani’s alliance with Turkey, however, was taken for granted after he made moves towards an independence referendum, thereby threatening the stability of Turkey by enhancing the propaganda efforts of the PKK, who have killed tens of thousands of civilians in Turkey since the 1980s. Turkey’s needs were ignored by Barzani, who assumed that the United States would stand in for Turkey should Ankara decide that it would no longer work with the KRG president. Again, Barzani miscalculated.

A fractious and disunited ‘Greater Kurdistan’

The fissures between rival Kurdish groups were ultimately exploited by Iran – with Turkish acquiescence – by driving a wedge between the Peshmerga units loyal to the KDP and the pro-Iran PUK. The PUK Peshmerga units abandoned their posts, and often handed over entire positions and bases over to the advancing federal forces and their allied Shia militias from the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), or Hashd al Shaabi in Arabic.