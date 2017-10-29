TÜRKİYE
After Idlib, Turkey's focus turns to Syria's Afrin
After Turkish soldiers set up observation posts across the province of Idlib, Ankara's focus turns to Afrin which is controlled by US-backed YPG.
A Turkish military armoured vehicle guards on the border line located opposite the Syrian town of Atimah, Idlib province, in this picture taken from Reyhanli, Hatay province, Turkey October 10, 2017. / Reuters
October 29, 2017

Turkey's military mission in Syria's Idlib province is nearly complete, officials in Ankara said, two weeks after Turkish forces moved in to establish a de-escalation zone there.

Turkish soldiers have set up observation posts to monitor a de-escalation zone as part of a deal signed with Russia and Iran. The move has given a new lease of life to Idlib's besieged population.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week hailed the mission and pointed out that control of Syria's Afrin region remained an issue.

Afrin is under the control of the YPG, the armed wing of the PYD, which Turkey says is the Syrian branch of the PKK.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

TRT World's Sara Firth has sent this report.

SOURCE:TRT World
