The leaders of Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia launched an 826-kilometre (500-mile) rail link connecting the three countries on Monday, establishing a freight and passenger link between Europe and China.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during an inauguration ceremony in Baku along with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, said the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project is a crucial step for the future.

As one of the land routes along China’s One Belt One Road initiative passes through Turkey, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia, the railway projects being launched under the banner of the “Iron Silk Road” are significant because they are connecting these regions for the first time.

"The most important leg of the Middle Corridor Project [to unite Europe and Asia via Anatolia] is fulfilled with the first service of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway," Erdogan said.

The 826 km (513-mile) railway project connecting Baku with Turkey's northeastern Kars province via Tbilisi was launched in 2007 and construction began in 2008.

The line, which includes 105 kms of new track, will have the capacity to transport one million passengers and 6.5 million tonnes of freight.

Erdogan said this capacity would rise to three million passengers and 17 million tons of freight by 2034.

"Of course, this will substantially reduce the cost of freight," he added.

The three countries are linked by the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas line, but trade links between Turkey and the Caucasus region are limited.