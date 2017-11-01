Turkey's Besiktas edged closer to a spot in the Champions League last 16 after a pulsating 1-1 home draw with Monaco left them top of Group G with 10 points from four games on Wednesday.

Besiktas will advance to the competition's knockout stages for the first time with two games to spare if second-placed RB Leipzig, who have four points, beat Porto later.

Porto have three points while French champions Monaco, last season's semi-finalists, are propping up the group on two and have only a slim chance of avoiding an early exit from Europe's premier club competition.

Roared on by their fervent fans in the Turkish capital, Besiktas pinned Monaco back from the start but the visitors missed the best two chances before they scored against the run of play on the stroke of halftime.

Rony Lopez silenced the Besiktas faithful when he beat Fabri with a superb curling shot from 20 metres after the home team's keeper had denied Monaco's Portuguese striker and Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans.