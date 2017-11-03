BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Bitcoin soars past $7,000 for first time
Digital currency Bitcoin reaches all-time high of more than $7000, rising from just $0.06 on its launch.
Bitcoin soars past $7,000 for first time
A Bitcoin (virtual currency) coin is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, June 23, 2017. (Reuters Archive) / Reuters
November 3, 2017

Bitcoin touched a new all-time high on Thursday, extending its bullish streak on news that the world’s largest derivatives operator will introduce futures contracts for the digital currency.

The value of the cryptocurrency rose 9.7 percent in a single day to reach as high as $7,445.

It took only 13 days for Bitcoin to reach the $7,000 threshold and eight days to climb above the $6,000 mark from $5,000, according to data on investing.com.

Its sharp climb comes after the CME Group announced on Tuesday it would begin offering Bitcoin futures contracts in the fourth quarter.

Recommended

CME Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy said the decision was driven by “increasing client interest in the evolving cryptocurrency markets.”

Bitcoin’s value has now risen 21 percent since the beginning of this week and 665 percent year to date.

Bitcoin is a form of digital currency created and held electronically. It is decentralised without a central administrator and is currently not listed on any of the world’s major exchanges.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide