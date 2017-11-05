Turkey’s presidency on Sunday said Moscow’s invitation to a Syrian National Dialogue Congress, initially set for November 18, has been postponed to a later date.

Ibrahim Kalin, Turkey's presidential spokesman, said Turkey was in the middle of deciding whether to accept or decline the invitation to the congress when news came it had been postponed.

“We found out that the congress was announced as a fait accompli. We immediately objected,” he told news channel NTV.

“Afterwards, the Kremlin contacted us and stated that they had postponed this meeting,” he added.

Moscow invited all Syrian opposition forces to attend the planned congress in the city of Sochi, Russia’s foreign minister said on Friday.