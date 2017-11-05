TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey says Syria dialogue summit in Russia delayed
A Syrian National Dialogue Congress was initially set for November 18. It was planned to be held in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.
Turkey says Syria dialogue summit in Russia delayed
Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Ankara was in the middle of deciding whether to accept or decline Moscow’s invitation to the event when the news came out. / AA
November 5, 2017

Turkey’s presidency on Sunday said Moscow’s invitation to a Syrian National Dialogue Congress, initially set for November 18, has been postponed to a later date.

Ibrahim Kalin, Turkey's presidential spokesman, said Turkey was in the middle of deciding whether to accept or decline the invitation to the congress when news came it had been postponed.

“We found out that the congress was announced as a fait accompli. We immediately objected,” he told news channel NTV. 

“Afterwards, the Kremlin contacted us and stated that they had postponed this meeting,” he added.

Moscow invited all Syrian opposition forces to attend the planned congress in the city of Sochi, Russia’s foreign minister said on Friday. 

Recommended

During the last round of Syria peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana late last month, three guarantor countries – Russia, Turkey and Iran – agreed to discuss proposals for holding a national dialogue conference.

However, the Syrian opposition’s High Negotiations Committee and the Syrian Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces both appear to have declined invitations to attend the gathering.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since 2011, when Bashar al Assad's regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, according to UN figures.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel